Real Madrid dropped two points against Rayo Vallecano after drawing 3-3 in a match in which they started losing 2-0. A result that puts them in danger of second place in LaLiga after having arrived in Vallecas close to the lead. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti stated in the press conference after the match that he felt “satisfied” with the match and showed optimism about the possibility of closing 2024 with the conquest of the Intercontinental Cup.

“Since 2-0 we have played very well, creating a lot of opportunities and we have tried to win until the last minute. It is a draw, like the one in Mallorca or Las Palmas, but totally different. This is the tie of a supportive team that has fought, He has competed and has not been able to win because he has made some mistakes, but we are on the right track. We have to look at the next games, but I am satisfied,” he said at a press conference.

Ancelotti sent a positive message for the near future. “We lacked the goal, but we tried. Vini had two clear opportunities and the penalty that was not called. The team couldn’t do more in attack.”

“I am happy with Rodrygo because he has returned to his best level. “I see a good future, we have to finish the year well and we have a good opportunity to win a title on Wednesday, which would be the icing on the cake of a year that has been spectacular,” he added.

Likewise, the Italian coach highlighted the word “team”, comparing the image left in Vallecas with other league draws at the beginning of the season in Mallorca and Las Palmas, and valued the attitude of his players.

“I thought it was very complicated to find a balance, commitment and attitude. I was much more worried. Now we have managed to get the team has the same attitude as last year, the same commitment and responsibility. Rodrygo and Camavinga have returned, Alaba will soon do so,” he said.

“I see a very good 2025, with enthusiasm, desire and motivation because we are in the fight for everything. Despite the difficulties we are doing well in December. We have started the game, there are many starters, seven, and we competed very well. “When everyone comes back, the team will be much better,” he added.

Furthermore, Ancelotti recalled that last year he already tied in Vallecas and ended up winning the title. “Last year we didn’t win here, we drew and won LaLiga. To win it you have to win games, but if you can’t win, you don’t have to lose. “I said it last year and it went well for us.”