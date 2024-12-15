Barça resumes the League at home in a match that must serve to add three by three again and reaffirm Dortmund’s good feelings. In addition, it could also be a day to see Araújo return to the team against a Leganés that is being irregular and fighting at the bottom of the standings. Here my keys for this meeting:

1. Award for Ferran

After his splendid minutes in Dortmund and Hansi Flick having repeated his eleven in the last two games, today could be a favorable opportunity for the Valencian to enter. Whether as a striker or as a deep left winger, he may be chosen to give Raphinha a rest with a load of very important minutes. In fact, Flick left this possibility open. It would also be a notable management message for the staff. The entry of Frenkie De Jong or Gavi into the engine room is also very possible. It is not only necessary to offer rest spaces: it is also necessary to give minutes and confidence to the players with less weight to engage them at the level. Araújo’s return to the grass generates expectations. It will be in the final part of the meeting.

Tactical key for Barça-Leganés. A.D.

2. Find the insiders

Regardless of whether they choose to press high or stay in the middle block, the rivals in the League are prioritizing in the latest approaches that interior players like Pedri or Dani Olmo do not come into play and Barça is having a hard time finding them. Against Betis, both the two of them and Olmo received less than is usual. And that is something that Leganés will surely try to replicate in their plan today. It is important that Barça connects with them.

3. The Lewandowski zone

Tonight’s opponent struggles a lot in the middle lane when their attacks are worked well. The center backs jump into inappropriate areas, go wide or do not close enough to be reliable. Thus, today is a perfect day for Lewandowski (or Ferran if he plays minutes there) to have a lot of weight in the finalization, more than usual. If you are patient inside the area and use your intuition for finishing, you will enjoy many good finishing sequences.



Tactical key for Barça-Leganés. A.D.

4. The balcony area

The Pepinero team lowers its height too much when it has to defend near its goal. He does it in such a marked way that the front of the area is very free. It is not something random, but it always or almost always occurs. All the rivals have generated comfortable shots from there and have conceded several goals in this way. A Barça as finishing and as forceful as this one has to exploit it.

5. Juan Cruz, Óscar and Munir

Among the names of the Lega, Juan Cruz stands out above all. The 24-year-old attacker normally starts from the right wing but has the freedom and football to shoot inwards, creating danger. With four goals and one assist, he is the player who generates the most towards the opponent’s goal. In addition, he is also the second best dribbler and the second best finisher in the Pepinero team.

Near him we find Óscar Rodríguez. He is not always a starter, but he is an important player. Borja Jiménez gives him the most favorable context for him: pure midfielder in the 4-2-3-1. This takes away defensive responsibility and allows him to have a lot of impact in the area, given that he has a very good strike and is threatening from there. He has one goal and two assists in 525 total minutes. This is not someone very dangerous, but it should be an element to control. It is worth mentioning two other names: that of Neyou and the former Barça player Munir.



Tactical key for Barça-Leganés. A.D.





Read also

Anais Marti Herrero