Discussed since the era of the Sophists, in Ancient Greece, poverty — as well as the ways to face it — occupies a central role in human thought. From the illuminist Jean-Jacques Rousseau to the theorist of communism Karl Marx, the understanding of this “bastard daughter of the civilizing process” has yielded theoretical treatises, but still lacks practical solutions. In Brazil, the history of poverty is intertwined with that of the birth of the nation, and the few advances made at the beginning of the 21st century have already been lost. This is not the fault of one or another president, and not entirely of the pandemic. Since 2016, the number of people in extreme poverty has grown substantially in Brazil, and now exceeds 18 million individuals. To resolve the situation there is no simple answer. The path passes through the joint commitment of the State, companies and society.

In order to understand poverty, it is necessary to think about its origin in history. Already in Antiquity, and until the end of the Middle Ages, the idea of ​​a poor person was not linked only to financial resources, but to a concept: “being less”. Women and slaves were poor as they were considered second-class citizens in Greece. Under the leadership of the church, the poor of the Middle Ages were those who were alienated from God. When the Enlightenment consolidates and theocentric thinking loses social relevance, the idea of ​​what it means to be poor demands revision. At that moment, the belief is born that poverty is not the result of a divine decision, but the incompetence of each one to climb the top of the pyramid, as if the fault of being poor was exclusively one’s own.

It is at this time that the State also appears as the guarantor of basic subsistence rights. The sudden change in the way Europe came to interpret poverty crossed the seas and arrived in America. In Brazil, poverty has existed since colonization, when the first records of hungry people appear. Since then, society has dealt with more or less poor, depending on the state of the economy. The first significant drop occurred only during the 1990s, when the number of people below the poverty line dropped from 12% to 9% of the population. Then, with the stabilization of the real, the first decade of the 21st century saw a substantial reduction in poverty, reaching, in 2009, 6.5%.

At the center of this milestone was the creation of an income transfer project, born under the name Fome Zero. According to one of the program’s creators, economist Walter Belik, that was the embryo of the Bolsa Família program. “Do you know why Bolsa Família did not eliminate hunger in a structural way? Because cash transfer programs are just the first step. Those who are hungry are in a hurry.”



And that second step was never taken. According to the rules of the United Nations (UN), countries that have more than 4% of the population in a situation of food vulnerability are included in the so-called Hunger Map. In Brazil, the indicator was below this level in 2013 (by 3.2%). But the happiness was short-lived. In 2018, before the pandemic, the indicator was already close to 5% of hungry Brazilians. Now, that number is even higher.

BACK TO 2004 According to PhD in economics and professor Renato Maluf, researcher at the Brazilian Network for Research in Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan) and a reference on the subject, progress in reducing hunger during the first decade of the 21st century was quickly reversed between 2014 and 2018, a period under Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, with a significant reduction in food security and an increase in social vulnerability. “When the pandemic hit, the indicators got even worse in just two years,” he said. According to the Penssan survey, the number of people who in 2020 were in a situation of moderate and severe food insecurity totaled 116.8 million, a number that proportionally returns to the number verified in 2004.

With the return to the Hunger Map, something unprecedented among democratic countries in recent decades, the discussion returns to the first level. People need to eat. For Elis Rodrigues Sá, who was secretary of Social Sciences and Public Policies, an agency linked to the extinct Ministry of Social Development, the path to guaranteeing food became more tortuous. “There has been a dismantling of social strengthening policies since 2016, so it is not just a matter of being Auxílio Brasil or Bolsa Família. It lacks structure,” she said. Among the examples of extinct or desiccated actions, she mentioned the Program to Strengthen Family Agriculture (Pronaf), which lost 35% of the budget, the end of the Family Agriculture Secretariat, and the end of the Conab regulation stock program. The Food Acquisition Program, which purchased R$1 billion in food for distribution, was also extinguished.

With food and income guaranteed for people in situations of food vulnerability, the economic engine is starting to gear up. Healthy people with money spend more, and pull a virtuous cycle of more investments, more jobs and more economic activity. According to Elis, the benefit is even greater for the government. “People who are fed less use public health, use education networks better, reduce indicators of violence and are more productive at work. Poverty costs the state dearly,” she said.

But if the cash transfer alone already stimulates the economy, why wasn’t there a substantial reaction during emergency aid? The answer is Sérgio Nara Santos, former advisor and representative of South America at FAO (Organization for Food and Agriculture). According to the economist, the fight against poverty needs to be carried out on at least three simultaneous fronts. “Transfer the money, make it reach all sectors and not just the banks, and guarantee the confidence of the business community that the extra income will become fixed”, he said.

WHERE ARE WE? In practice, only the first of the three premises has been implemented since 2015, which was not enough to give confidence to the entrepreneur, who remained withdrawn, waiting for a better time to hire, invest or expand his operations. “The business community is decisive in this equation, because the conditions for people not to depend on the government come from the job market. Earn and spend more”, said Nara Santos. “Today, the business community is under pressure and tense, there is no investment climate.”

Proof of this is that the Business Confidence Index (ICE), a study carried out by FGV-IBRE, dropped 2.5 points in January and reached 91.6 points — the lowest level recorded since April 2021, when it was at 89.6 points. .

Finding the formula that results in the perfect balance between demanding assistance from the State, providing conditions for every citizen to improve their lives and having a business community that trusts the future of the economy is perhaps the epiphany that was missing from Marx to Rousseau to elucidate why the civilizing process generated a bastard daughter.