Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will play the fourth Clásico this season this Sunday in the match corresponding to matchday 26 of the League. Before traveling to Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media at a press conference.
This is the highlight of the statements by the Real Madrid coach
Will he continue in Madrid?: “My evaluation is something that the club has to do and not me. I have already said that I would like to stay for the rest of my life but I already know that this is impossible. Whatever happens, the club will decide at the end of the season. My thought is to continue “And what the club decides will be what counts. If they love me, I’ll enjoy it. If not, I’ll enjoy what’s left. I’ll be grateful for life.”
If you don’t win, you lose LaLiga: “I don’t know, because I just want to win and I only think about winning.”
Kroos and Modric: “Yes, it surprises me when people doubt Luka Modric and Kroos because they are the best”
What game do you expect tomorrow?: “It’s very difficult to know what match will be tomorrow because each one has their story. Barcelona have defended a lot in the Cup match, it’s true, but this could be different depending on what happens, if we score, or if they score” .
Barcelona’s moment: “I see a very solid Barcelona. They have scored very few goals and I think they have had a lot of commitment”.
What do you expect from Barcelona?: “Tomorrow we have to see Barça as a lion and not as a cat because if you think it’s a cat they will beat you. We always have fear, worry. Worry doesn’t leave you and the hours before the game are the most complicated”.
Vinicius and Araujo: “Vinicius is always Vinicius and his mobility can help him in tomorrow’s game. I’m thinking of putting him on the right… Not seriously… But mobility is important. He’ll play on the left, but with more mobility” .
How is the team: “From January 22 until now, the team has done very well. We are in a good moment, we are very motivated and excited. The physical data is very good and in the technical and tactical aspect we have improved a lot, we are better in defense I think we can do very well.”
Militao’s moment: “I may lose credibility if I say that Vinicius is the best striker in the world and Militao the best defender in the world, but it’s the truth. I’m honest. Militao doesn’t lack anything. The only flaw he has is that he’s not always focused on one hundred percent. And another defect, that he is not so handsome”.
