The world of TV and cinema is in mourning for the loss of a famous actress. June Brown died at 95. You may remember her in the cast of soap broadcast by the BBC entitled “EastEnders“. The woman died in her house, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sunday 3 April 2022. A real tragedy for the entertainment world.

The actress of the English soap opera “EastEnders”Has failed in the affection of her loved ones (the six children of her husband who married in 1958). For three decades June Brown starred as the character of Dot Cotton in the hugely popular television series in the UK. The public loved her very much.

The announcement of the 95-year-old actress’s death was made by the woman’s family. A deeply grieved family for this disappearance, who died peacefully in her home on Sunday 3 April.

A spokesperson for EastEnders on behalf of the production he commented on the news as follows:

There aren’t enough words to describe how much June has been loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten. June with Dot Cotton created one of the most iconic characters, not only in soap operas but also on British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s stunning performances created some of EastEnders’ best moments.

June Brown dead at 95: soap fans cling to the missing actress’s family

Fans wanted to show closeness to the family, expressing pain and condolences in this moment of mourning. Many have decided to share a particular encounter between their favorite actress and Lady Gaga on the BBC’s Graham Norton show.

Many remember her not only for her career, but also for her life characterized by many griefs that have marked her. Like the death of her brother John, who died a few days after her birth, her sister Marise at the age of 8 and her first husband, John, who committed suicide in 1957. The second husband had greeted him in 2003 for dementia senile.