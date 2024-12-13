Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, appeared before the media this Friday prior to the match that the whites will play in Vallecas against Rayo tomorrow (9:00 p.m.). Over the last few days, the Italian has been criticized for not rotating his players and the risk of injury that this entails. Ancelotti has defended himself and maintained that it is very difficult to make rotations with “a squad of 14 or 15 players.”

“I can rotate if I have the players, but if I have a squad of 14 or 15 players it is very complicated. “We have very young players and it is not always positive to put them in when the team is not doing well,” he noted.

Shortly after, the Madrid coach made reference to the case of Endrick, with only 149 minutes this season: “It is said that he has played little, that we do not give him minutes, blah blah blah… But the player is very young, he has to adapt, improve and learn. Therefore, putting him in when the team is not well can affect.”

In this context, he has indicated that the criticism does not bother him because “it is not reality”: “I think we are doing well despite all the difficulties. “We are fighting in all competitions and we are going to fight, despite the injuries, which are many.”

Along these lines, the Italian was optimistic because “little by little the players are beginning to return” from their injuries and made reference to the case of Kylian Mbappé, who will be out for the match against Rayo: “It is not something very serious. “He will travel to Qatar because we believe he can recover from the injury.”

Delving into his situation at the head of the white bench this season, Carlo Ancelotti has assured that “this one burns like the others”: “All coaches have their problems keeping their job, everything is within normality.”

In fact, he was asked about Manchester City’s crisis and was asked if he would give any advice to Pep Guardiola: “None. These latest results do not change anything of what I think about him, he is one of the best in the world and has marked an era in football. For me, he has been an innovator. As coaches we can control many things, but not the results. They have turned out very well for him on many occasions.”

Regarding the match in Vallecas, he described it as a “demanding match against a rival that has always cost us in recent years”: “They play well, intensely, at home and we are confident of playing a good match.”