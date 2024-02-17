Warframes It will also arrive very soon iOS: as the trailer reveals with the exit date which you can find below, the game will be available on the App Store starting from February 20th. No details, for the moment, regarding a possible Android version.
A few weeks after the debut of Whispers in the Walls, Warframe also arrives on mobile devices with an experience strictly free-to-playin which we can put ourselves in command of an unstoppable warrior and face hordes of enemies together with our faithful companions.
Endless possibilities
The fact that Warframe has landed on iOS at this moment, after several years of development and enrichment, translates for owners of Apple devices into a truly rich experience and interesting, full of different possibilities.
In fact, we will be able to follow the exciting narrative of the game through five expansions and over thirty questsstrengthening our character during a journey that promises to be exciting: we'll see if the authors keep their promises.
#Warframe #arrives #iOS #trailer #release #date #App #Store
Leave a Reply