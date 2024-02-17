Warframes It will also arrive very soon iOS: as the trailer reveals with the exit date which you can find below, the game will be available on the App Store starting from February 20th. No details, for the moment, regarding a possible Android version.

A few weeks after the debut of Whispers in the Walls, Warframe also arrives on mobile devices with an experience strictly free-to-playin which we can put ourselves in command of an unstoppable warrior and face hordes of enemies together with our faithful companions.