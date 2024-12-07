Real Madrid fans can breathe easy: Jude Bellingham will be against Atalanta in the vital Champions League duel that Real Madrid will play next week in Bergamo. This was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti in the press conference after the victory against Girona.

“It’s okay, my leg was a little tired. and we preferred not to risk the last minutes,” said the Italian coach, who insisted that “he is fine and available”, while regretting Mendy’s “muscle injury”.

Carletto, in addition, has highlighted the goal of the English midfielder, in charge of opening the scoring in Montilivi: “It is the fifth [partido] followed by what mark”he recalled. And Kylian Mbappé’s goal and Brahim’s good game, as well as Arda Güler’s, stood out.

“Arda had a hard time finding his way in the game, he worked a lot. In the second half he made a fantastic uncheck and scored a goal. What I want to highlight is his work, he helps the team a lot. The goal takes a little pressure off him, he is a young man who has a lot of pressure around him“Ancelotti analyzed.

Furthermore, Ancelotti explained the presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni in defense instead of Raúl Asencio: “It had been difficult for Raúl to recover after Bilbao, fatigue. “He has shown all his quality, he is a very reliable centre-back.”