Colombia loses to Italy and closes its European tour before the World Cup: the goals

Colombia women’s U-17 team
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia women’s U-17 team
Those led by Nelson Abadía focus their gaze on the Australia and New Zealand Cup.
This Tuesday, the Colombian National Team looked face to face at Italy. And although he had a way of winning the game, his last friendly of the European tour before the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, he ended up falling by two goals to one, amid errors and inaccuracies.
The goals of the defeat of Colombia
Valentina Giacinti | 13′ | 0-1
the goal of @Giacinti9 (♥): an atrocious mistake by Mónica Ramos, Colombia with its forward lines, Daniela Arias can’t make it and Pérez, who has played in Italy, takes years to go out and bail out.
Get out Abbey!#ITACOL pic.twitter.com/njYI7pF5lC
— フリアン・オルテガ (Yui’s version) (@julian_ortegam_) April 11, 2023
Catherine Usme | 77′ | 1-1
Own goal by Monica Ramos | 82′ | 1-2
towards the World Cup
“European soccer is different from South American and not only at national team levels, personally we have players in Europe, we all come from different rhythms, the loads that are handled” had recognized María Camila Reyes, player of the National Team and of Santa Fe, after the 2-5 defeat against France.
Now, the gaze is set on the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20. Colombia was in group H of the World Cup, along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea.
