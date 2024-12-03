Just one point behind Barça in the League, Real Madrid faces a very tough month of December with five consecutive trips in all competitions, the first this Wednesday in a particularly difficult field such as San Mamés against the always brave Athletic Club.

“No one thinks that in December you are going to win something, but until December you have to be in the fight, and despite our difficulties and emergencies we are there. When Vinícius, Camavinga, Alaba return… we are going to fight even harder,” the whites’ coach, Carlo Ancelotti, noted in the preview of the match against the Basques.

Tomorrow I will choose Bellingham or Mbappé, whoever is best to take the penalty. “It’s not a topic of debate.”

As their coach proclaims, the Madrid team will have to appeal again, among other aspects, to the fight in Bilbao against a team that is identified by its intensity and speed. “It is a demanding match, as always. There is going to be a great atmosphere in a match against a great rival. We are in a good moment and we will get the best out of ourselves. Athletic is doing very well. “It has quality and is very well organized,” he praised Valverde’s men, fourth in the table.

The match for Madrid comes after the solid victory against Getafe that began to take shape with a penalty goal from Bellingham, after a dubious foul by Nyom on Rüdiger. “Tomorrow I will choose Bellingham or Mbappé. I will choose who is in the best condition to take the penalty. “It is not a topic of debate,” he indicated about the alternation of the takers from the fatal spot, in addition to defining Mbappé’s gesture giving up the penalty to Bellingham against Getafe as an “altruistic act.”

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, during training this Tuesday. Sergio Pérez / EFE

“He is an extraordinary talent, perhaps the greatest talent, I value him very much. When there is talent and altruism, it means that you are on the right path,” he continued about Mbappé before praising the youth squad Asencio, “a reliable, confident, motivated center back who has contributed a lot.” With the return of Tchouaméni, now recovered from his injury, Ancelotti assured that he will have to “think carefully” if he leaves the young defender on the bench in favor of the Frenchman.

“He has done it like Raúl, he has entered the field and has shown. He has handling, control, a lot of personality and is not worried about touching the ball. “He is very successful and contributes a lot,” he also praised Ceballos. On the other hand, he defended Mendy’s replacement as a “technical decision” to make way for Fran García.

