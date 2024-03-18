SNK revealed that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be available during the course of early months of 2025. For the moment the reference platforms have not yet been indicated, but on the other hand the fighting game will be one of the protagonists of EVO Japan 2024, which will take place between 27 and 29 April and where we will most likely receive new information from the developers .
For the occasion, two new trailers were also published, which you can find in the players below. The first precisely indicates the beginning of 2025 as the game's launch date and offers us a small taste of gameplay.
New roster characters revealed
The second trailer, however, presents the first characters on the roster of City of the Wolves. Among these we find old acquaintances such as Rock Howard, Terry Bogard, Hotaru Futaba and Tizoc with his griffin mask, while Preecha is a new fighter specialized in a fighting style based on muay thai.
For those who don't know, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the new chapter of the famous SNK fighting game series that was the protagonist in the arcades of the 90s. This new chapter arrives almost 16 years after Garou / Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves released in 1999 on NEO Geo and subsequently on the unfortunate Dreamcast. In short, for long-time fans this is an absolutely welcome return and it will also be interesting to find out how it will be received by new players.
