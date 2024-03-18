SNK revealed that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be available during the course of early months of 2025. For the moment the reference platforms have not yet been indicated, but on the other hand the fighting game will be one of the protagonists of EVO Japan 2024, which will take place between 27 and 29 April and where we will most likely receive new information from the developers .

For the occasion, two new trailers were also published, which you can find in the players below. The first precisely indicates the beginning of 2025 as the game's launch date and offers us a small taste of gameplay.