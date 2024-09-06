There is no peace in Anbernicwith the company evidently working tirelessly on designing new emulation devices, considering that it has already announced a new model of Game Boy-style portable retro consoletheRG406Vwhich comes practically three months after the previously announced model.

Only at the end of last June we were talking about the RG40XX H, but evidently Anbernic is already ready to go further by presenting this new model, in this case characterized by a design closer to that of the classic first Game Boy model.

It is therefore a portable device with a 4:3 screen and a vertical structure, with the controls placed under the display, like in the classic Nintendo portable console.