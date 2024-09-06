There is no peace in Anbernicwith the company evidently working tirelessly on designing new emulation devices, considering that it has already announced a new model of Game Boy-style portable retro consoletheRG406Vwhich comes practically three months after the previously announced model.
Only at the end of last June we were talking about the RG40XX H, but evidently Anbernic is already ready to go further by presenting this new model, in this case characterized by a design closer to that of the classic first Game Boy model.
It is therefore a portable device with a 4:3 screen and a vertical structure, with the controls placed under the display, like in the classic Nintendo portable console.
Emulation that goes far
Anbernic RG406V features a 4 inch 960×720 IPS screen with touch screen that should represent an ideal solution, in the portable field, for a large number of emulated platforms.
Among these also PS2, Wii and Gamecubethus arriving quite ahead in terms of technology, with the idea of offering a resolution 1.5x compared to the originals of that generation.
The device supports the emulation of numerous consoles such as Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Mega Drive, Super Nintendo, NES, Master System, MSX, PC Engine, various Arcade and numerous other platforms up to the aforementioned PS2/Gamecube and Wii generations, although the results obviously remain to be evaluated.
The console will be sold in three colors: white, transparent black and gray, we await information on the release and price.
