The film, a convoluted courtroom drama set in the French Alps, directed by Justine Triet, won the highest award for French cinema at the 76th edition of the festival. Second place went to ‘The Zone of Interest’, by Jonathan Glazer.

“Anatomy of a Fall,” starring Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death, is the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d’Or. One of two previous winners Julia Ducournau was part of this year’s jury.

The Cannes Grand Prix, his second award, went to Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’, a chilling adaptation by Martin Amis about a German family living next door to the Auschwitz death camp.

The awards were decided by a jury chaired by the two-time Palma winner Ruben Östlund, a Swedish director who won the award last year for ‘Triangle of Sadness’. The ceremony preceded the festival’s closing film, Pixar’s animation ‘Elemental’.

The jury’s prize went to ‘Fallen Leaves’, by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, a deadpan love story about a romance that blossoms in a loveless world of work in which the radio regularly broadcasts parts of the Ukrainian war.

Best actor went to veteran Japanese star Koji Yakusho, who plays a thoughtful middle-aged Tokyo man who cleans toilets in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days.” Wenders’ film is a bland, everyday character study.

Turkish actress Merve Dizdar won the best actress award for ‘On Dry Grass’, by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Ceylan’s extensive tale is set in snowy eastern Anatolia and is about a teacher, Samet (Deniz Celiloğlu), accused of misconduct by a young student. Dizdar plays a friend who is both attracted to and repelled by Samet.

with PA