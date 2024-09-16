Kylian Mbappé has made a good entrance into the Real Madrid dressing room. In the short time that the Frenchman has been with the team, it seems that he has established a good relationship with his teammates, especially the other big star of the team: Vinicius.
Although the good play has not yet arrived and Madrid is struggling to get ahead in its matches, harmony reigns in the team. A harmony that Neymar seems to have tried to break.
According to information provided by journalist Cyril Hanouna in statements to Europe 1, the Brazilian player would have contacted his compatriots who play for the white team (Militao, Rodrygo and Vinicius) to incite evil against Kylian Mbappé.
“The Brazilians at Real Madrid are friends of Neymar. There has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappé. Neymar sent a document about Mbappé to the Brazilians, telling them that he was catastrophic, that he was hell,” Cyril Hanouna said.
It should be remembered that Neymar and Mbappé were teammates at PSG between 2017 and 2023. Despite the titles they won together, the relationship between the two did not end in the best way, leading to several controversies and disagreements, which did not end until the Brazilian ended up leaving the club for Al-Hilal.
At the moment, it seems that the egos of the stars are on the sidelines at Madrid. We will see if these words from Neymar manage to erode the good relationship that exists in the white dressing room, or if on the contrary they fall on deaf ears.
