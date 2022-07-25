Home page World

Air travelers worldwide are suffering from the airport chaos. While European airports dominate when it comes to delays, airports in China and the USA do the most when it comes to cancellations.

Atlanta – There has been chaos at German airports for weeks. Flights are delayed or canceled altogether. The airlines canceled a thousand flights in Frankfurt and Munich alone in July. But anyone who thinks that only Germany is affected is wrong. This is also shown by a study by the flight tracking site FlightAware on behalf of the US broadcaster CNN, which evaluates the period from May 26th to July 19th.

Worldwide chaos at airports: two German airports among the top ten for delays

Accordingly, air travelers are particularly affected by delays in Europe. Seven of the ten international airports with the most delays are on the Old Continent. Among them are two German airports, Frankfurt in second place and Munich in seventh place.

However, the front runner is Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. At 52.5 percent, more than half of the planes do not depart on time. According to CNN, Air Canada has made it easier to rebook tickets free of charge in view of the conditions in Toronto “because of the longer than usual delays”. The Canadian airline had previously thinned out its summer flight schedule.

At Frankfurt Airport, the number of delayed flights is 45.4 percent, at Munich Airport it is 40.4 percent.

The ten international airports with the most delays: 1. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 52.5 percent 2. Frankfurt Airport (Germany): 45.4 percent 3. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France): 43.2 percent 4. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 41.5 percent 5. London Gatwick Airport (UK): 41.1 percent 6. London Heathrow Airport (UK): 40.5 percent 7. Munich Airport (Germany): 40.4 percent 8. Athens International Airport (Greece): 37.9 percent 9. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 34.2 percent 10. Orlando International Airport (USA): 33.4 percent

Global chaos at airports: Airports in China and the USA dominate the top ten when it comes to flight cancellations

Things are looking much better in Europe with regard to the cancellation of flights. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands is the only European airport in the top ten. Above all, airports in China and the USA dominate.

According to the FlightAware analysis, almost eight percent of flights at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport were canceled during the period under review. This makes the Chinese airport the world’s number one for cancellations. The two US airports La Guardia follow with 7.4 percent and Newark with seven percent.

The ten international airports with the most cancellations 1. Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (China): 7.9 percent 2. Newark Liberty International Airport (USA): 7.4 percent 3. LaGuardia Airport (US): 7 percent 4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 6.5 percent 5. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Indonesia): 6.2 percent 6. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 5.9 percent 7. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China): 5.2 percent 8. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (USA): 5 percent 9. Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (China): 4.6 percent 10. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 3.9 percent

Next Wednesday (July 27), air travelers will have to arm themselves with even more patience. Verdi has called on around 20,000 Lufthansa ground staff to go on a one-day warning strike.