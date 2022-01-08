The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) prohibited the company Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) from resuming the sale of air tickets. The decision is contained in a precautionary measure issued this Friday (7). According to the regulatory agency, the ban will remain in effect as long as the company does not demonstrate compliance with corrective actions such as passenger re-accommodation, full refund of the air ticket to consumers who opted for this alternative and response to passengers on all complaints registered on the Consumer.gov platform. br, including those whose 10-day period has been breached by the company.

Regarding the re-accommodation of passengers injured by the abrupt interruption of Itapemirim’s operations, the company must prove the offer of alternatives for relocation on the flight of other companies, execution of the service by another mode of transport or full refund, according to the consumer’s choice. The company must also demonstrate the realization of any other reimbursements due to the consumer as a result of contractual breach verified since the beginning of the commercialization of the airline tickets, according to Anac.

In relation to consumer complaints that have been registered or that may still be registered on the consumer platform, Itapemirim must prove the response to the customer, within a period of 10 days from the date of registration of each complaint. The airline must also use the available means of communication and the contact data provided by consumers to respond to complaints that were not answered within 10 days on the aforementioned platform.

Anac’s new decision adds to the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate (COA) and the immediate suspension of ticket sales, adopted on December 17, the date on which Itapemirim announced the interruption of its operations and left thousands of passengers no flights across the country. At the time, the company justified the stoppage of activities due to an “internal restructuring”.

Last Tuesday (4th), the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Court for the declaration of bankruptcy of Grupo Itapemirim, controller of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos. The order was placed in late December after the company suspended all operations, leaving passengers stranded across the country. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested Justice for the blocking of assets and the removal of the main partner of the company.

