Trento-Venice 81-94

The game is immediately lively with Venice (without Daye, Brooks and Philipp) who, after the first two points of captain Forray, begins to lead thanks to the excellent precision from the bow of the specialist Bramos and the former Sanders. Reyer, who also touches +9, closes the first quarter ahead (21-25). Trento is forced to leave the good Flaccadori on the bench for a few minutes, burdened with two fouls and replaced on the field by the very young Dell’Anna, born in 2004. Forray and Caroline are decisive in bringing L’Aquila back into contact (30-31). The game is now being played in the sign of equilibrium, Venice always remains ahead of a few points, up to the support of Williams for the basket which is equal to. The excellent Echodas (13 points in the first half of the game) brings Reyer ahead at the long interval (41-44). Venice restarts quickly and, thanks above all to the three consecutive triples of Bramos, finds the maximum advantage (45-57). Trento tightens the shirts in defense and manages to recover (62-66 at the end of the third quarter), conceding points only from the arc from the precise conclusions of the guests. The delicate hands of Michele Vitali and Michael Bramos are once again gold standard for Reyer, who returns to +12 just over two minutes from the end (72-84) by sliding the credits on a match won with merit.