Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the Holy Spirit Parish, it was baptized Ana Victoria Lagunes in the company of their parents, godparents and relatives.

the little one Ana Victoria Lagunes received his christening in the Parroquia del Padre Cuco in the company of his parents, Aracely Jiménez and Leonardo Lagunes. His godparents were Thalia Fajardo, Daniela Jiménez, Daniel Baraja and Alberto Jiménez.

Other relatives who accompanied little Ana Victoria were her grandparents, Ana Paula Lizarraga and José Luis Lagunes, her cousin Daniella, among others.

Followed by the religious mass, a private reception was held celebrating the Catholic act as well as the 3 years of Ana Victoria.