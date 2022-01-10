The businessman Juan Muñoz Tamara, accused in the ‘trial of the Tandem operation’, has admitted before the court of the National Court that they accepted the offer made by José Manuel Villarejo to extort personal videos from the lawyer of a former partner of his brother , with whom he had a judicial “conflict”, with the aim of knowing his financial situation.

The husband of the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, who has reached a provisional agreement with the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office to admit the facts in exchange for avoiding his imprisonment, has explained the details of the order they made to the commissioner in exchange for the payment of “20,000 euro in cash ”, which were delivered by hand to Villarejo in his office in Torre Picasso in Madrid.

Both Juan Muñoz Tamara and his brother Fernando, also accused, have acknowledged the existence of two videos of the lawyer and former judge Francisco de Urquía, defender of businessman Mateo Martín Navarro, with whom Fernando had the aforementioned dispute for a procedure for tax fraud that was It dated back to 2008.

According to Juan Muñoz, “in the video you see people using drugs and also women who appeared to be prostitutes. We saw them in Villarejo’s office in Torre Picasso (Madrid). There was my brother and our lawyers. A copy was delivered to Ricardo Álvarez-Ossorio (defender of Fernando Muñoz) ”, he pointed out.

“Any type of information”



The objective of these videos was to weaken the position of the lawyer De Urquía, who had convinced his client to declare himself insolvent and not confirm a previous agreement with Fernando Muñoz to face the foreseeable fine in solidarity.

The “conflict” started with this matter and it was when the Muñoz Tamara brothers hired the services of the Cenyt de Villarejo company to obtain information on Mateo Martín Navarro’s assets and to refute the aforementioned insolvency. They were sure from his “train of life” that he had sufficient funds to pay the fine. “To achieve this objective, any type of information that the commissioner had was included” and to solve the family problem, Juan Muñoz Tamara has admitted.

He and his brother have also acknowledged having seen in 2017 a second video of the former judge De Urquía in a toilet of a public place consuming drugs. Both Juan and Fernando hope that the agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office will be consumed after admitting the crime of bribery, despite the fact that it does not have the approval of the popular prosecution of Podemos, which maintains its request for 17 years in prison for various crimes.