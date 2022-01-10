In 2022 Max Verstappen will bring the # 1 back to the track, which had not been seen in Formula 1 since the 2014 season. Even then, a Red Bull driver, Sebastian Vettel, who had just returned from his last world championship campaign, ‘wore’ the symbol of primacy. The Dutchman hit his first career title at the end of an endless duel fought against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes and his first choice as the new ‘master’ of the Circus was to return to the ancient tradition of the world champion who compete with the number symbol of the primacy. A small detail that however testifies to a certain old school soul Verstappen, although the native of Hasselt represents perhaps the pilot symbol of the new generation.

The Red Bull team principal thought directly to draw a suggestive comparison between the new world champion and one of the emblematic drivers of the ‘old generation’ of champions. Christian Horner. The English manager, interviewed by Times, has joined Verstappen with a never forgotten idol of the British public: the ‘Lion’ Nigel Mansell. “What Max has and what I haven’t seen in many riders – other than looking at Nigel Mansell when I was growing up – is a huge heart. – explained Horner – he drives with his heart. It gives absolutely everything “. The boss of the Austrian wall had no doubts even in indicating Verstappen as the best driver ever passed by his team, with all due respect to Sebastian Vettel who won four titles in Milton Keynes.

“I have no doubt that [Verstappen] is the best we’ve seen on one of our cars, in terms of capacity and commitment – Horner pointed out – he is the best driver we have seen. Sebastian too [Vettel] he had been incredibly good, but we had given him a better car. He has a natural ability that allows him to drive to the limit with less effort than other drivers – finally concluded the boss of the Red Bull house, talking about Verstappen – he himself is not under stress. He can drive to the limit, but still has the ability to process what is happening in the race, with the car and with his opponents. Very rarely are pilots with this ability seen. Lewis has it. Max has it. Sebastian, when he won those championships, he had it “.