Sinner-Medvedev TV, live or not? Australian Open 2024 where to watch the final?

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev: the great wait for the 2024 Australian Open final scheduled Sunday 28 January 2024 at 9.30am (Italian time) on Melbourne's Center Court, Rod Laver Arena Italian tennis is chasing its second victory in a Slam tournament after Adriano Panatta's triumph in 1976 at Roland Garros.



The 22-year-old Italian champion, number 4 in the ATP rankings, will challenge the Russian who precedes him by one step in the world rankings (with whom he is down 6-3 in direct comparisons, but Sinner won the last 3 consecutive games played with Medvedev last autumn) and who has already won a Major tournament in his career (Us Open 2021, beating Novak Djokovic in the final), already reaching the final at the Australian Open twice (defeats against Rafael Nadal in 2022 – after going two sets to zero – and with Novak Djokovic in 2021).

Where to watch Sinner-Medvedev on TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the 2024 Australian Open final.

Sinner-Medvedev where to see it, Australian Open 2024 final on TV and streaming

The Australian Open final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev can be seen live on TV on the channel Eurosport present on Sky and it will be possible also follow it in streaming on the Dazn app and on the Sky app (i.e. SkyGo), as well as on Tim Vision, Discovery+, NowTv, Prime Video. Not only that: on Discovery+ the Australian Open final will be live streamed without advertising interruptions and with multi-audio, including the technical voice of Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon finalist and doubles champion in the home Slam in 2022.

Sinner-Medvedev TV, live free-to-air on Nove? Australian Open 2024, the decision on the final

Sinner–Medvedev will or will not be broadcast in live clearly as happens at the final Djokovic-Berrettini Of Wimbledon (2021 went up TV8) and the women's ones in the past at Roland Garros with on the field Francesca Schiavone And Sara Errani? The hope of Italian fans who do not have pay subscriptions to see the challenge that will assign the Australian Open 2024 was placed in Agcom resolutionnumber 131/12, which provides for the broadcast on generalist channels of sporting events of public interest (recent examples: the Europa League final between Rome-Seville and that of the Conference League Fiorentina-West Ham on TV8). But, on the front of tennisthe Agcom document mentions “the final and semi-finals of the Davis Cup in which the Italian and American national teams participate Italian tennis internationals in which Italian athletes participate”. Therefore the matches of a Grand Slam tournament are not included, despite the presence of an Italian tennis player. This is why, barring unlikely last-minute twists and turns, Sinner–Medvedev will not be broadcast on Nove (the group's free network).

Furthermore, in this case, unlike Berrettini-Djokovic (which Sky also passed on TV8), the match is not just about Discovery, but also streaming platforms who have purchased the non-exclusive rights, i.e Now, DAZN, Tim Vision and Prime.

Sinner destroys Djokovic, that prophecy from Panatta: “If Nole loses…”

