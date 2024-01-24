You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Israel responds at ICJ to South African accusations
The court has the power to order, for example, the cessation of the military offensive against Gaza.
The highest judicial body of the United Nations announced this Wednesday that on Friday it will issue its first verdict on the urgent measures demanded by South Africa, which accuses Israel of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, has the power to order, for example, the cessation of the military offensive against Gaza, triggered by the lethal incursion carried out on October 7 by commandos of the Islamist movement Hamas in the southern Israel.
(Developing).
AFP
