the brazilian Ana Paula Consorte He ruled out marrying the Peruvian soccer player and defends his love against his critics on social networks.

Ana Paula Consorte He communicated on “Magaly TV, the firm” and commented on his relationship with Paolo Guerrero. In addition, she took advantage of the space to defend her romance with the athlete, since she receives a wave of negative comments. She “she got pregnant very quickly and ensured her future. The pension! She had to say it and it was said ”, was one of the comments on social networks, to which the model was filled with courage and pulled out her claws. “Mind your own business. I don’t care about people like you. He loves to comment on other people’s lives. Yours must be a m*****,” she replied.

“Magaly TV, the firm” revealed part of the conversation he had with the Brazilian model about marriage, he seems to have it very clear. “We live a married life, but whether it’s a role or a religious ceremony, it was never my dream.”