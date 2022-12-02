Mexico. Mexican actress Ana Patricia Rojo would have been financially harmed after his veto in Televisa, after having participated in a Televisión Azteca program and had to work on something other than acting.

According to information in various news portals, Ana Patricia Rojo was banned and since she doesn’t know how to sit idly by and is a very hard-working woman, she looked for a second option.

This new job would have rewarded Rojo in an unexpected way, since he made excellent profits. The famous 48-year-old actress from CDMX resorted to selling beauty products and others related to nutrition.

In an interview with First Hand, Ana Patricia told how she became a salesperson and marketed Brazilian products, specifically items for personal care, others focused on weight loss, and nutritional supplements.

The earnings that Rojo has obtained from this work have been satisfactory, she admits it herself, but her priority is her artistic career professionally speaking and she hopes to resume her work as an actress, which fascinates her so much.

Ana Patricia Red He began his artistic career in his childhood by acting in the telenovela Honrarás a tus and then in the movie Los reyes del palenque, when he was five years old.

The curse, produced by the late Ernesto Alonso, who played the evil Enrique de Martino, in 1983, especially marked the career of Ana Patricia Rojo and since then she began to appear in other stories and also studied acting.

Always beautiful Ana Patricia Rojo. Instagram photo

Ana Patricia Rojo has remained in force in the world of entertainment in MexicoWell, over the years he has appeared in other soap operas such as Dulce desafío, El camino secreto, Esmeralda, Mujer de madera and SOS I am falling in love, the latter during 2021, he has also filmed other films and has done a lot of theater.