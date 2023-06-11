Sunday, June 11, 2023, 6:33 p.m.



This Sunday was marked in red on Ana Obregón’s calendar and on that of many of her admirers. The actress has once again met her audience in person, with at least 150 of them who have not hesitated to queue for five hours to be with her for a few moments during the signing of her book ‘El chico de las musarañas’ in the Madrid Book Fair. From early in the morning, her admirers waited patiently to get one of the coveted tickets that the publisher distributed and that allowed them to get closer to the author.

Since the protagonist of ‘Ana and the Seven’ announced that she had had a biological granddaughter thanks to the fertilization of a donated egg with the preserved semen of her son Aless gestated in a surrogate, each of her steps has been closely watched close up. There were many who awaited her return to Spain to hear her speak live about how she had lived it, however, the reason for her presence before the public this Sunday was to sign copies of her book whose benefits go to cancer research and nothing It has made the script move an iota. She, in a coral-colored dress with a die-cut pattern and a wide smile, once again recalled the reason for the meeting at the Book Fair and encouraged them to buy her work to continue helping the investigation.