This Sunday was a day that Ana Obregón marked in golden numbers on the calendar. Nine months after her birth, she baptized her biological granddaughter, Ana Sandra, born through surrogacy thanks to the preserved semen of the actress's son, who died in 2020, a victim of Edwing's sarcoma. The little girl received the baptismal waters in the Nuestra Señora de la Moraleja parish, the same temple that hosted Álex Lequio's farewell.

Ana Obregón, in baby pink, was radiant at all times without being able to hide her splendid smile as she held her daughter in her arms. The producer and presenter chose Giaccomo Ugarelli, one of Álex's best friends since they were children – they went to International College Spain together – as godfather. For her part, the godmother was her niece Celia Vega-Penichet, who for young Lequio was a sister more than a cousin, as Ana herself has recognized. In fact, she is the girl's legal guardian. .

The baptism was an intimate event, far from crowded events, with around thirty guests who enjoyed a snack at the actress's home after the religious ceremony. Ana's sisters, as well as her partners and children, also with their respective companions, did not miss the appointment. A meeting full of excitement after Ana and her family lived through the two most difficult years since, in addition to saying goodbye to Álex Lequio in May 2020, they said goodbye to her mother, Ana Obregón Navarro just one year later, in May 2021 , and to his father, Antonio García Fernández, in September 2022.

Some of her best friends also attended, such as Susana Uribarri and Raúl Castillo, whom Ana affectionately calls Ra, who have been by her side throughout this time. As far as is known, the little girl's grandfather, Alessandro Lequio, was also invited; however, the count declined from the first moment to meet the little girl and on this occasion he did not attend.

Ana Sandra came into the world last March in Miami causing a great stir in Spain, to which Obregón did not hesitate to respond in an interview with Ana Rosa Quintana. «I have gone from this hell to, suddenly, having a little piece of my son at home with his blood, with his smile, because it smells like him. “You know that children have a special smell and it's that easy to live again,” said the actress. «The politicians used a smokescreen for their bungling. I was in Miami, I didn't know anything nor did I want to know anything, I was living again,” she stated bluntly.