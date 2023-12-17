Conflict between Palestine and Israel left 20,041 dead; of these, 505 were victims of Israeli attacks in the West Bank

O Palestinian Ministry of Health reported this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023) that an Israeli attack in Tulkarm, in the West Bank, left at least 5 people dead. Among the victims are 2 young people, aged 19 and 21.

According to the ministry's social media, the death toll in the West Bank reached 505 from Israeli attacks since the beginning of the year. Of these, 111 were children. Of the 505 victims, 297 were killed after October 7th – when the extremist political group Hamas carried out an attack against Israel, which declared war on the organization.

The West Bank is a part of the territory that came under the control of the Arabs after the partition made by the UN (United Nations) in 1947. At the time, the United Nations divided the region into: territories Arabs (Gaza and West Bank) It is Jews (Israel).

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

The conflict has intensified since the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. In response, the Israeli government declared war and carried out retaliatory operations.

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades.

Since October 7th, Gaza has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel's siege to the territory, controlled by Hamas.

According to the broadcaster Al Jazeera, the number of deaths in the conflict reached 20,041 on Thursday (Dec 14). Of these, 18,894 were Palestinians and 1,147 were Israelis.

Despite being best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip, Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) also has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian population, who mostly live in areas poor and with precarious infrastructure. It is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. Frictions began after the UN partitioned Palestine, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, the Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

