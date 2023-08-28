Monday, August 28, 2023
Ana María Guzmán, another member of the women's team who will play in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Ana María Guzmán, another member of the women’s team who will play in Europe

Ana Maria Guzman

Ana Maria Guzman.

Ana Maria Guzman.

The World Cup side will go to one of the greats of the Old Continent after the Libertadores.

Ana María Guzmán is no longer a promise of Colombian soccer. It became a reality during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, when, at just 18 years old, she responded in a great way when she had to play.

Like Linda Caicedo, Guzmán was in the three World Cups that Colombia played in the last year: he was a finalist in the Sub-17 (when he had the misfortune of scoring an own goal in the final against Spain) and reached the quarterfinals in both the Sub -20 as in the older one.

Guzmán also stood out with Deportivo Pereira in the Women’s League, in a campaign in which her team reached the semifinals, where they lost against América de Cali.

The one born in Mistrató (Risaralda) is ready to make the leap to Europe. One of the greats of that continent will take it after the women’s Copa Libertadores.

Guzmán is a new Bayern Munich player, as revealed on her social networks by the journalist Laura Bernal, from Win Sports.

It should be remembered that Guzmán had already arranged to play the women’s Copa Libertadores with Atlético Nacional. Her agreement with Bayern allows her to play in that tournament on loan and join her new club in January 2024.

She will be the second Colombian player in the German women’s league. On Friday, the National Team’s starting goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez, joined Werder Bremen.

