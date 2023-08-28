Scene from the famous video in which the ‘youtuber’ MrGranBomba called a courier delivery man “caranchoa”.

In 2016, a brat from Alicante played a prank on a delivery man. The little boy asked him for some directions and, with a small mouth, called him “caranchoa”to which the dealer responded by giving him a glorious blowjob at the youtuber. It was a resounding and perfect slap that the content creator had surely needed for years. He nengFar from reflecting, he went to the police station to file a complaint. But fate did justice: the video went viral and everyone, absolutely everyone, applauded such a surprising slap. The complaint turned against the jacarandoso cani, and the burning of the cookie on his cheek was joined by the burning of ridicule. The prankster, in his arrogance, will have to pay the idol dealer of Spain 20,000 euros, and the dealer 30 euros to him (for the smack). A life lesson.

Last week there was another type of abuse in front of the cameras: a rough corleone With a terrible reputation, he planted his nose at a soccer player in the most important professional moment of her life. Because? Because she could. Just like she could hold the ball in front of the Queen, the Infanta, and the whole world. What this friend of goings-on and partying did not expect was that, as at youtuber, Pride would be more expensive than lack. The kiss itself is not a big deal (just as the neologism was not “caranchoa”), And if it has united us, it is not because “the little bit” scandalizes anyone, but because it is the shit that makes the cup of shit that rises in the worst of star sports overflow. And as much as all those in need of a face lift (and gayumbos) adhere to the cause, Jenni Hermoso is, for all, the one who will give this caranchoa his well deserved slap.

