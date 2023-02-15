Durango.- A woman died of meningitis in Durango, bringing the total to 36 deaths from the diseasereported the State Government.

The report states that the number of confirmed cases remains at 79who are mostly women who underwent a surgical procedure and were anesthetized via epidural, about six months ago, in one of the four private hospitals where the outbreak was detected.

it transpired that the deceased woman was identified as Ana Laura and was admitted to the General Hospital 450.

Meningitis attacks the central nervous system and there was no precedent for it to occur in healthy patients, which is why national and foreign doctors have supported to provide care to the cases that have been detected in this entity.

Following the complaints filed by the deathslast week three arrest warrants were executed against the anesthesiologist Omar “N”, Joaquín “N”, former head of Coprised in Durangoand Guadalupe “N”, sanitary verifier.

We recommend you read:

The arrest warrants issued against the owners of the four private hospitals are still pending.