A 47-year-old resident of New Moscow got into a fight with his daughter’s ex-lover and killed him. This is reported MK.RU.

The 28-year-old native of Kursk came home to his former lover in the settlement of Desenovskoye. The woman did not want to see the ex-boyfriend and called for help from her father, the owner of the apartment. A fight broke out between the men.

During the fight, the girl’s father sat on top of his opponent, after which he stopped breathing. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. An investigation into the incident has been launched, the source said.

Earlier, a love triangle in the suburbs led to the death of one of the participants. A 26-year-old man and his 23-year-old cohabitant killed her ex-husband by prior conspiracy.