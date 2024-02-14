The athlete Ana Lago, Pan-American gymnastics champion, was eliminated from the reality show from TV Azteca 'Exatlón México' and Now the followers of the program are aware of what the Colossal Battle will be, as it is promising this Tuesday, February 13.

The elimination of Ana Lago It not only surprised her, but also her colleagues from 'Exatlón México', because they were not expecting it and now everyone wants to know if the Famous People or Contenders will win the prize for the Colossal Battle in this chapter.

This Tuesday the 13th the reds and the blues will face each other for the Colossal Battle, a competition in 'Exatlón México'a reality show on TV Azteca, in which athletes can obtain individual rewards.

Ana Lago was left out of 'Exatlón México'. Instagram photo

According to the rules of the game, lThe Colossal Battle takes place in two phases, The first is between teams and in the second the members of the same team face each other, and they speculate on social networks that perhaps someone from the reds could obtain this victory.

The Colossal Battle starts at 8:30 p.m. on the channel Aztec One, Let's remember that Sundays are elimination day, but for this occasion it was changed to Monday, February 12 for scheduling reasons.

Red Team:

Daniel Corral

Heliud Pulido

Paulette Gallardo

Mati Alvarez

Pato Araujo

Blue Team:

Andrea Medina

Andres Fierro

David Juárez The Beast

Liliana Hernandez

Macky Gonzalez

Javier Marquez

Eliminated in 'Exatlón México':

Diego Baelleza (red)

Daniela Reza (red)

Gloria Murillo (red). She is an athlete who was only two weeks in the competition, she had already participated in previous editions.

Ernesto Cázares (blue)

Mireya Bianchi (blue)

Jawy Mendez (blue)

Giovana Villegas (blue)

Nano Illianovich (blue), lost to Heber Gallegos a week before Thunder were eliminated.

Heber Gallegos (red).

Javier Cortés, the most recent loss of the blues.

Lizli Patiño (left due to injury)

Nataly Gutiérrez (left Exatlón to address a legal conflict over the custody of her daughter)

Ana Lago, the most recent eliminated from this season of Exatlón México.

