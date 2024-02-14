Sky News: the words of the Russian Ambassador in London Kelin about Ukraine are true

British television channel Sky News named truthful statements by the Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin regarding the conflict in Ukraine and the Russian economy.

The TV channel that interviewed the diplomat analyzed his words and concluded that they were “generally true,” but there was “some hyperbole.” At the same time, Sky News drew special attention to Kelin’s “bold confidence.”

It is noted that during a conversation with the TV channel, the ambassador said that the front line in Ukraine has moved to the west, and also indicated that Kyiv is having problems finding resources to continue hostilities. Russia, on the contrary, is capable of meeting its military needs, Kelin said. He added that Moscow survived the sanctions imposed on it.