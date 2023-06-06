Mexico City.- Ana Gabriela Guevara continues to show this bad attitude against the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team, whom she called “liars and debtors” for exposing the lack of financial support from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE). ).

The mermaids asked for help because they suffered the loss of their scholarship just like other aquatic athletes. The resource they had to get money for their travel expenses in the World Cup in Somma Bay, Egypt was to sell swimsuits, to which the head of the organization caused controversy due to her statements.

«They are lies because they are 40 million pesos invested. They have coaches, they eat, they sleep, they were supported in everything. In addition, they have dared to raise their voices to the President of the Republic, when he gave his support even with the covid. The members of artistic swimming lie because from the beginning we have been behind all disciplines, “he said.

«For me they sell underwear, Avon or Tupperware. But they and their trainers are debtors. We have given them 40 mp and they have not justified it. They are debtors to CONADE for two million pesos from the 2016-2018 financial year that they have not been able to verify, “she launched.

As if that were not enough, the former Olympic athlete once again attacked the National Synchronized Swimming Team within the framework of the flag of the Tabasco Delegation that participated in the CONADE Games, mentioning that “hitting, sabotaging and lying is not the way to move team up”.

«We are oneself and what happens on one side of the blanket disrupts the other. I am in the best sense that our athletes seek and fight with the best clothing, there is no refusal on my part,” declared Ana Gabriela Guevara on this occasion.