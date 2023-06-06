Biden welcomes Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs
US President Joe Biden received the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House. “Somehow last summer you were still thought to have no chance. But you haven’t given up hope,” Biden praised the Super Bowl champions on Monday in the US capital Washington. According to Biden, his wife Jill is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily, she is currently traveling. The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Chiefs 35-38 at the Super Bowl in February.
Biden hailed quarterback Patrick Mahomes as “one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation.” The Chiefs presented Biden with a number 46 jersey. The Democrat is the 46th President of the United States. “This season has never been about one person. It was about a group of men who had each other’s backs to achieve something special together,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in praise of his team. Coach Andy Reid also gave a short speech – but briefly confused Biden with former US President Barack Obama.
Golden Knights clinched second win in NHL finals for Stanley Cup
The Vegas Golden Knights also won their second home game in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. Two days after the 5:2 at the start there was a 7:2 in the gambling metropolis on Monday evening. Like on Saturday, Jack Eichel was involved in two goals before he had to go into the dressing room due to a hard hit. He prepared the 1-0 and 5-1 by Jonathan Marchessault and was one of six Vegas professionals with at least two goals involved. Marchessault was also involved in the 2-0 through Alec Martinez and was the most dangerous professional on the ice with three points.
Matthew Tkachuk scored his tenth goal for the Panthers in the playoffs in the final period. But Anton Lundell’s 1:4 just 14 seconds into the final period was too late to cause serious problems for the hosts.
The Golden Knights lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. A team needs four wins to win the championship. Both teams are in the Stanley Cup finals for the second time in their history and have never won the title.
The Panthers had only qualified for the playoffs via wild card as the eighth-placed team in the Eastern Conference and then directly eliminated the superior main round winner from Boston. The Panthers had lost just one away game against the Bruins and two against the Golden Knights. Las Vegas was the best team in the Western Conference in the main round.
Schröder on Hollywood stars in the audience: Can you see how bad LA is?
The large number of celebrities at Los Angeles Lakers games and the proximity to Hollywood impressed national team captain Dennis Schröder last season as a professional of the NBA record champions. “Earlier, when we grew up in Germany, we knew that LA was associated with films. Just Hollywood,” the 29-year-old from Braunschweig told the German Press Agency.
When he played for the Lakers for the first time in 2021, you didn’t notice that much because of Corona. “But this year it was different because all the people were there. You always saw all the actors at the games. Then, of course, you realize how crass LA is. I’ve already celebrated that,” said the point guard and told an anecdote with one of the big Hollywood stars from the Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets: “I have such a routine with the family. Denzel Washington brought my children to me. It was just that easy. People are just people too.” He met many other stars. “That was pretty cool.”
