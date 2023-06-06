When he played for the Lakers for the first time in 2021, you didn’t notice that much because of Corona. “But this year it was different because all the people were there. You always saw all the actors at the games. Then, of course, you realize how crass LA is. I’ve already celebrated that,” said the point guard and told an anecdote with one of the big Hollywood stars from the Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets: “I have such a routine with the family. Denzel Washington brought my children to me. It was just that easy. People are just people too.” He met many other stars. “That was pretty cool.”