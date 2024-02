For his part, Grisi obtained 6.79 million as CEO of the banking group, 29% less than his predecessor

The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, earned 12.23 million euros in 2023, which represents an increase of 4% compared to the previous year's remuneration. According to the remuneration report that the entity has sent to the National Commission of…