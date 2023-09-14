The Egyptian Minister of Environment immediately directed the natural reserve work team in South Sinai to form an urgent committee to evaluate the situation and determine the causes of the shark attack and comb the beach.

A report was received earlier in the Ministry’s Operations Room stating that there had been an incident of a shark attack on one of the queues.

Details of the attack and the extent of the injury

A medical source confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the accident resulted in the woman’s entire left arm being amputated.

The attack occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Laguna Beach, where visitors were surprised to find the woman screaming, and it turned out that she had been attacked by a shark.

Eyewitnesses reported that the shark was a “tiger” type, which devoured a Russian tourist in Hurghada last June.

An official medical source told Sky News Arabia that the victim was immediately transferred to Dahab Central Hospital, but doctors deemed it necessary to transfer her to Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital due to her need for surgery.

The source explained that the fish completely amputated the woman’s left arm from the shoulder, but she was unable to devour it as rescuers and vacationers chased it.

The medical source confirmed that all necessary tests were conducted on the woman and she is currently under care at Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.

American expert

In addition, the American expert whom the Egyptian authorities decided to hire to install tracking devices to study the behavior of sharks arrived in Hurghada 3 days ago.

She is working with a team of specialists in the Red Sea reserves and the Ministry of Environment to search for sharks that meet the specifications required to install the devices on them.

The Egyptian authorities decided to take the step of installing tracking devices that they imported from abroad worth millions of dollars following the horrific incident in which a Russian tourist was eaten by a shark months ago.