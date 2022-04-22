There’s nothing to do, Elden Ring it’s the game of the moment. The title of FromSoftware has received an incredible reception and fans from all over the world are creating tributes in the form of cosplay, art and much more.

One of the characters most loved by fans, and who has received the most fanart, is undoubtedly Iron Fist Alexander, the particular most charismatic character of all the Interregnum. But this is not just any fanart, of course not.

The artist Mustakro had the brilliant and ingenious idea of ​​combining Elden Ring with Cuphead: the result is Iron Fist Alexander in cartoon style. Not only that, but the player who became famous for the phrase “Let Me Solo Her” also received such an adaptation. Below you can take a look at the images on Twitter.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings





Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Elden Ring is available on PC and console: if you are a beginner and find yourself in difficulty, at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: GameRant