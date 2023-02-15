The priorities for Italian justice, the creation of the Pnrr, the relaunch of Italy.. The interview with the President of the Milan Bar Association, Antonino La Lumia

Never before has justice been at the center of media attention and citizens’ interest as in this period. The country has been following the Cospito affair for weeks and the different dynamics that it has moved both among justice operators and in the institutions and among citizens. And before that there was a lot of talk about interceptions in particular around the arrest of Mattia Messina Denaro.

As well as record data on prison suicides they have rekindled the lights on a world that lives in the shadows of public opinion. And especially in recent years the Cartabia Reform and the obligations imposed by Europe for the PNRR they have accelerated the path towards reducing the time and bureaucracy of justice, which today, in addition to damaging citizens and businesses on a daily basis, represents one of the obstacles to the relaunch of the country as a whole.

For this, the renewal of the Councils of the Orders of Lawyers that has taken place in recent weeks, arrives at a stage in which the projects and ideas that the newly elected will carry forward will be an essential part of the great transition that the Italian justice system will face. In particular, because these Councils will target the Italian lawyers between now and 2026 in which all the changes brought about by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will land and therefore the relaunch of our country should take off also thanks to a new justice system.

The Milan Bar Association voted last week and yesterday evening the new Council elected the President, the lawyer. Antonino La Lumia, former councilor in Milan and today also Treasurer of the Forensic Congressional Organism, the top political body of the Italian lawyers’ profession. Milan represents the Order of Lawyers with the most members in Italy after Rome and has always been a laboratory of innovation for the world of Italian justice, even more interesting in this phase.

President La Lumia, what are in your opinion the priorities for Italian justice in this moment which is so decisive for the country?

The number one priority are the “Cartabia” reforms of the civil and criminal process. They will be a fundamental junction for Justice, because they will have an ever greater impact on the legal profession and therefore on the protection of citizens’ rights. The entire national forensic policy and within it our Order of Milan will have to face the effectiveness of the reforms with commitment and sensitivity, to guarantee the functionality and effectiveness of the right of defence. In order not to run the risk that the speed of justice also becomes a reduction of spaces and opportunities for citizens to defend themselves. Obviously, ensuring a relationship of loyal collaboration with the judiciary, but always on an equal footing, also through the definition of virtuous protocols and constant dialogue with the whole world of justice. A state investment plan on judiciary personnel and personnel will be desirable administration, as well as on the infrastructures of the telematic process.

Does this also mean that the Advocacy will meet the new forms of consensual justice also accelerated by Cartabia?

The new Council of the Bar of Milan, alongside the constant action to protect the ordinary process, will follow the path of diffusion of the tools of consensual justice, which allow lawyers to perform a fundamental professional function, developing further skills and enhancing the “team ” of mediators and the Chamber of Arbitration of the Order. That Chamber that could become for many citizens the venue for an alternative dispute resolution, capable of guaranteeing speed, specialization and effectiveness of the result.

Speaking of emergencies of this phase, what role can the lawyers and justice play in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and therefore in the relaunch of Italy in the coming years up to 2026?

No change can be achieved without extreme attention to rights and the urgency with which we will have to face changes with a tight deadline and without wasting a euro of European money will make justice even more central so that everything runs within the rules and in the interests of the citizens, businesses and institutions. All this increases the opportunities for Italian lawyers and in particular for us who live in a city that has always been the engine of economy and innovation. But the PNRR also increases our social responsibilities as those who practice a profession who are immersed in their community and, above all through the Order, must always work hard also to make the changes capable of never leaving anyone behind from the point of view of rights. In this sense, the Order of Milan will launch specific work on the PNRR to stimulate the entire Italian lawyers’ profession to be protagonists and not spectators. And to do this, it is necessary to profoundly rethink the profession in its daily dynamics: without prejudice to the fundamental principles that are inherent in the primary function of the lawyer, it is necessary to deal with the incessant change of the contemporary world, which suggests forms of assistance and advice appropriate to the social and entrepreneurial context of a country that runs to restart and relaunch itself.

Speaking of Italian opportunities that can start from Milan and from the world of justice, we conclude Avvocato La Lumia with a chance that, like the PNRR, represents a train of those that don’t pass too often. Can you update us on the takeoff of the Unified Patent Court?

After Brexit, Milan gained the opportunity to replace London as the headquarters of the European Unified Patent Court for the section dedicated to pharmaceuticals. By now, after the Order of Milan, together with the Government, the Region and the Municipality and of course the entire Milanese jurisdiction have teamed up to ensure that no European city deprives us of this opportunity, we are now at the decisive stage. In the coming weeks we will work together with the whole team of institutions that have guided this journey with courage and tenacity to bring it to its destination. And then we have the enormous responsibility of managing its ability to create spaces for development not only for the legal profession but for the entire Italian and Milanese economy and therefore above all to make it one of the engines of work and a concrete relaunch after the pandemic crisis and in the still full of that generated by the war and the new energy emergency. With the pandemic, we have learned how this opportunity can be a driving force in making a country both more resilient and quicker to restart.

