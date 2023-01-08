Morena Guerini, 34 years old, lost his life in a dramatic road accident in Turin Concetta, in the night between 6 and 7 January. The woman was inside a car driven by her cousin.

She was the only one to lose her life. According to a first reconstruction of the dynamics of the forces of order, Morena Guerini was aboard a Ypsilonwhich suddenly is collided with an Alfa Romeo 147. She was thrown out of the way and after a 20-metre flight, she lost her life instantly.

After the collision, the car is overturned and finished its run against a traffic light. Her cousin did not suffer serious consequences, she was transported to the Cto hospital in Turin, where the doctors gave her a 45-day prognosis.

The first to notice the accident and to intervene were gods tow trucks, who also tried to save the thirty-four year old pending the arrival of the doctors. Unfortunately no one could do anything to help the poor woman, not even the 118 health workers.

Law enforcement officers are now hard at work trying to reconstruct the precise dynamics of the road accident. According to some testimonies, it would appear that the Alfa stood trying to turn.

Morena Guerini was a resident of the municipality of Collegno e he loved the theatrewas part of the group The Tales of Almese.

Farewell messages for Morena Guerini

After the sad news, they appeared on the web numerous messages published by all those who wanted to remember her to say goodbye for the last time. She was a very woman loved and respected.

Today Fantastorie lose a great adventure companion, Morena Guerini. 15 years together. We are wracked with grief. With infinite love and gratitude. 🖤