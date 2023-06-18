A week of wonder in Ecuador. An elderly woman who woke up a few days ago inside a coffin after a five-hour vigil was reported dead this Friday. A state hospital had declared her dead but her relatives realized that she was still breathing, so they She was taken to the hospital and after several days of medical care, she died.

The story begins with a video released on the Twitter network in which he shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her coffin already open and breathing with difficulty after the prolonged confinement, while two men assist her.

-Read also: Who is the woman who claims to talk to animals and who referred to ‘Wilson’?

With his “left hand he hit the box, and the hand beat,” said the son, Gilbert Balberán, who had to manage the donation of the funeral box due to lack of money.

“They even gave us a death certificate,” Balberán said in a video broadcast in local media. The press echoed the unusual news with headlines celebrating the “resurrection” of the old woman.

-Read also: Exclusive: Laura Sarabia’s escort driver, Petro’s former chief of staff, speaks.

“My mom is on oxygen. Her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted; they tell me that this is good, because it means that she is reacting little by little,” added the man in statements published by the newspaper El Universo.

Montoya had been declared deceased in the Martín Icaza public sanatorium in the coastal town of Babahoyo. He was admitted to that hospital “with a presumptive diagnosis of a cerebrovascular accident and had a cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation maneuvers, for which the doctor on duty confirmed his death,” the Ministry of Health admitted at the time in a statement.

“Little by little I am assimilating what has happened. Now I only ask that my mother’s health improves. I want her alive and by my side,” said Balberán, who had seen the woman on Sunday in the therapy area. intensive.

However, this Friday, local media such as Ecuavisa reported that medical authorities reported his death after a week in intensive care. “They are already carrying out an autopsy,” a source told Ecuavisa on the night of this Friday, June 16.

-Read also: He was prescribed methadone for cancer, he became dependent and now the EPS is not given.

Medical authorities had said that “in order to analyze this case in depth” they formed a National Technical Committee and that they “will initiate a medical audit to establish responsibilities for the alleged confirmation of death.”

The elderly woman, who would have suffered a catalepsy according to local media, was intubated and with a reserved diagnosis in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) this week.

With information from AFP