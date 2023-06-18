Peskov said that the NWO in Ukraine has become a war between Russia and the collective West

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine began against the actions of Kyiv, and now it has turned into a war between Moscow and the collective West. About this he informed in conversation with RT.

“Indeed, a special military operation was launched against Ukraine, against the Kyiv regime, in order to ensure the safety of the people of Donbass. It really is. Now it is actually going on as a war between Moscow and the collective West,” Peskov explained.

Earlier, Peskov announced Russia’s intention to achieve the goals of a special operation in Ukraine. “We are continuing a special military operation, and we intend to achieve our goals,” he assured. The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia’s position on Ukraine is in line with international law.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. It was announced by President Putin.