The south coast of Valencia. Monica Torres

Maritime Captaincy has activated the national plan for marine pollution in situation 1 due to a stain from a spill detected about 16 kilometers from the coast of Valencia. Salvamento Marítimo has taken samples for analysis, which could come from cleaning a ship's tanks, and is carrying out simulations on its possible drift, as reported by the Delegation of the Government of the Valencian Community.

The notice was received this Thursday at 6:52 p.m. from the satellite system of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), which reported on a possible spill eight miles east of Cullera (Valencia), as confirmed to Europa Press by sources from Maritime Rescue which, following the protocols, has activated Situation 1 of the National Maritime Plan to monitor its evolution and analyze the spilled substance.

It is an action protocol that allows all the means that may be necessary to be provided to act. The Government Delegation in the Valencian Community is continuously monitoring this situation and has already coordinated with the Generalitat Valenciana in case the activation of regional resources is necessary, it reported in a statement.

The government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, has spoken with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, to inform him of the situation and “maintain the necessary coordination that could require joint action.” The head of the Consell, in a message on his X account, has assured that he is “pending” the evolution of the stain.

At the moment, the coordination and management of this situation falls, as established by the regulations, “on the Maritime Captaincy and Maritime Rescue”, according to the Government Delegation. The Valencia Rescue Coordination Center has mobilized the Helimer 215 helicopter, which has verified the existence of the spill. Salvamar Pollux has also mobilized, which has taken samples at the site for analysis of the spill.

This Friday, the helicopter re-verified the position of the stain in the same place and took samples for analysis, which are analyzed at the CSIC in Barcelona. Likewise, the discharge by maritime and aerial means belonging to Salvamento Marítimo is being monitored “at all times”. Apparently, according to sources from this organization, it could come from cleaning tanks on a ship.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

According to the Government Delegation, the samples of the stain reflect that its nature “could be oily and biodegradable”, according to the first observations, although it will be the laboratory that will determine the nature of the spill.

The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) of the Generalitat has activated the territorial emergency plan, in the pre-emergency phase, to monitor and evolve the situation. In any case, after checking the evolution, he has ruled out that the spot will approach the coast in the next 24 hours, reports '112 CV'.

According to the Government Delegation, taking into account the current evolution, “the indicators rule out that it could reach the coast in the next few hours given that the stain remains seasonal and, even, some drift out to sea is observed.”

On the other hand, sources from the Port of Valencia indicate that these are “waters far from the Valencian coasts; apparently, more than 16 kilometers from Valencia, but still, for safety, prevention and monitoring in the event of a pre-alert of this type, the Port Authority (APV) is updating the information that comes from the Captaincy and from Maritime Salvage.”

In that sense, the APV has indicated that, although they do not have powers in situations of this type, out of “responsibility” they are monitoring the situation to collaborate and inform “to the extent possible.”