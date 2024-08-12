An Officer and a Gentleman: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Monday 12 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, An Officer and a Gentleman, a 1982 romantic drama film directed by Taylor Hackford, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Zack Mayo, a teenager orphaned by a mother who committed suicide, not having adapted to the discipline of the boarding school where he lives, joins his father, Byron, a non-commissioned officer in the US Navy who spends his life between boardings, drinking and frequenting prostitutes in an unhealthy environment. After graduating, Zack decides to become a Navy pilot and, after having collected the skepticism and irony of his father about his possibilities of making it, he leaves for the training course. Arriving at the base together with the other candidates, he meets the inflexible and ruthless Marine drill sergeant Foley who immediately warns them that he will use all possible means to expose their weaknesses so as to select only the best. During the course, Zack makes friends with Sid, a young man from Oklahoma who will help him with the aerodynamics exam in exchange for the free supply of polished shoes and belt buckles, an activity that Zack carries out clandestinely.

The course continues and the two meet Paula and Lynette, two local girls with whom they begin a relationship that, although it seems completely casual, causes some incidents: in a bar, Zack clashes with some local youths hostile to the officer cadets and a fight breaks out; Paula introduces Zack to her family, but the lunch takes place in a tense atmosphere due to the past of the mother who became pregnant by an officer cadet who had left without marrying her; Lynette does not hide her desire to “frame” Sid in order to marry a navy pilot.

Meanwhile, Sid and Zack’s roommate, Daniels, leaves the course after panicking during a Dilbert Dunker test. Soon after, Foley discovers Zack’s clandestine activity and demands that he withdraw from the course, but Zack, determined to resist, is subjected to a harsh punishment for the entire weekend that will change him profoundly. When Zack refuses to withdraw, Foley threatens to kick him out, at which point the young man breaks down emotionally and admits that he has no other options in civilian life. Finally convinced of Zack’s commitment, Foley relents and assigns him to janitor work. Later, Zack also helps Seeger, a classmate, overcome the wall of the war course, giving up the opportunity to set the course record and redeeming himself from Sergeant Foley’s accusation that he is not a fellow soldier who cares about the fate of his fellow comrades.

An Officer and a Gentleman: The Cast

We have seen the plot of An Officer and a Gentleman, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Richard GereZack Mayo

Debra Winger: Paula Pokrifki

Louis Gossett Jr.: Sergeant Emil Foley

David Keith: Sid Worley

Lisa BlountLynette Pomeroy

Lisa EilbacherCasey Seeger

Tony Plana: Emiliano Santos Della Serra

Harold Sylvester: Perryman

David CarusoTopper Daniels

Robert Loggia: Byron Mayo

Victor French: Joe Pokrifiki

Grace Zabriskie: Esther Pokrifiki

Ron Hayes: Midshipman

Tommy Petersen: Zack as a boy

John Laughlin: Troy

Streaming and TV

Where to watch An Officer and a Gentleman live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Monday 12 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.