Associate Professor Romashchenko called demography the main obstacle to the restoration of Ukraine

Demographics and the difficulty of returning millions of refugees are the main obstacles to Ukraine's recovery from the conflict. They were named by Taras Romashchenko, associate professor of the department of international economics of Cherkasy National University, in an article for the publication EUobserver.

According to the economist, despite 6.2 million registered Ukrainian refugees worldwide, there are “assumptions” that the country could experience an “economic boom” after the end of the conflict. He argues that this opinion is shared not only by the majority of the city’s residents, but also by Kyiv’s allies, who consider the new “Marshall Plan” to restore Ukraine’s economy almost a done deal.

However, the main problem may be a lack of skilled labor, given the loss of the male population, the flight of women and children abroad, as well as serious demographic problems in the past. A population decline could jeopardize the prospects for the Ukrainian “economic miracle,” Romashchenko believes.