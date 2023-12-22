Friday, December 22, 2023
France | The Christmas meal at the workplace led to hundreds getting sick

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
According to the BBC, it is unclear what food was served at last week's Christmas meal.

French according to the health authorities, hundreds of Airbus Atlantic employees are believed to have fallen ill after a Christmas meal organized by the company, reports BBC.

According to the authorities, employees of the location in western France suffered from vomiting and diarrhea. There are more than 700 sick people.

According to the BBC, it is unclear what food was served at last week's Christmas meal. The company has not responded to the BBC's request for an interview.

According to AFP, the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Airbus Atlantic is a subsidiary of European Airbus, which employs 15,000 people in five countries. The Airbus Group employs a total of 134,000 people.

