Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A element of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) injured and four alleged criminals detained was the official balance of the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat, of the events that occurred in Imala, in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, released the initial information regarding the events that occurred this Sunday night in Imala, Culiacanreporting a injured military and four suspected criminals arrested.

“In relation to the events that occurred in Imala #Culiacán, the initial information we have is of four alleged criminals insured, as well as a unfortunately injured military element. There are also vehicles and weapons insured. More information in a moment,” reported the headline of the SSP.

The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa did not disclose how the events occurred or the state of health of the injured Sedena element.

Message from the Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa | Photo: Twitter

The fact

Around 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, a alleged confrontation between soldiers and armed men in the community of El Pozo, in the syndicate of Imala, in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and paramedics from the Red Cross attended the scene. At least four vehicles suffered damage due to “tire punctures” that were on the highway near the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s pension.

Soldiers guarding the road in Imala | Photo: Ricardo Nevárez/ Debate

Unofficially, it was indicated that a few kilometers from the town there was a seized truck where the alleged criminals were traveling, which allegedly has bullet wounds.

State and federal elements guarded the area awaiting personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the corresponding procedures.