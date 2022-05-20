Since the trial began on April 11, 2022, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case has garnered media exposure thanks to the fact that the public can see the process live on YouTube.

With every detail that is becoming known, such as why Disney removed Depp from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and how Heard struggled to record “Aquaman 2”, the moments that have also attracted attention are the arrivals and departures of the court of the interpreters.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 64 ONLINE: schedule and where to see the premiere

As we see in various videos on social networks, fans have mixed reactions to seeing the ex-partner outside the venue.

There are several who dress as Jack Sparrow, a character from Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean”, with the intention of greeting him and getting him to see them.

It is on one of these trips that Twitter user Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) captured the moment when one fan told Depp: “You will always be Captain Jack Sparrow!”.

In response, the actor took on the voice of Sparrow and responded, “He’s still around somewhere. I see it from time to time.”

Before leaving, Johnny Depp greeted and gave a thumbs up to those present and added: “I love you guys. Thank you very much to all”.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard and Camille Vasquez’s question about “Aquaman” that fans turned into a meme

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

Since the beginning of April, the ex-partner has been meeting in a United States court for the defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard, after she published an opinion column where she spoke about her experience with domestic violence.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: composition/ AFP

Over the weeks, information about the couple’s personal and work life has been exposed. From details behind why Depp didn’t film “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″, how he got fired by Disney, the filming process of “Aquaman 2″ and more have been shared.

The trial returns on Monday, May 23, the last week where both parties will be able to present witnesses and evidence.