Dubai (WAM)

A young Indian man managed to complete a visit to the pavilions of “Expo 2020 Dubai” twice; In order to increase his knowledge about the participating countries and what the pavilions offer, in addition to completing a visit to the various sections hosted by the international event site and providing tremendous knowledge services to visitors. The 16-year-old Indian youth, Fadhil Omar, stresses the importance of “Expo 2020” to increase his awareness of countries and life in general, and says: “The first time I came to (Expo), it was really nice to visit many of the participating pavilions, All of them were exceptional, in terms of the cultures I was exposed to, and the knowledge of different countries around the world; So I decided to come a second time, and visit all the wings again.”

He added: “I went back to (Expo) and visited the pavilions again, and getting to know all these world cultures was inspiring, and I learned a lot that enriched my information, and among my favorite pavilions, the UAE pavilion, Germany, Brazil and Australia pavilions, they are pavilions It is rich in what it contains, and their treatment of me was more than wonderful.” Fadeel stressed: “I have returned to visit my favorite pavilions again, in addition to the Japan pavilion. Learning from them was worth, for example, I learned from the UAE pavilion everything related to the original past of this great country, and the presentation of the life story of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has given me new skills in my life. Fadhil Omar received a gift of a gold coin from the Commissioner-General of the Australian Pavilion after completing his visit to all the pavilions twice, and he says about it: “I will keep this piece dear to my heart forever, as I will not forget this experience as long as I live, and I also advise all people to visit (Expo) 2020) more than once to see the pavilions and activities of this distinguished global event, every step in it is worth the time and effort expended.”