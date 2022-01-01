Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Health sector officials affirmed that updating the precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in the federal government provides the highest standards and requirements for occupational health and safety for its employees and customers alike.

And they pointed out, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, that these preventive measures provide employees and customers with a series of clear health instructions and instructions, adhering to them would protect them and members of their families and avoid them from getting any harm or ill, stressing at the same time the importance of the commitment of all concerned authorities to take these measures. Health and precautionary measures.

They pointed out that keeping pace with global changes related to the spread of the “Corona” virus requires the application of health controls for the office work environment and work in the headquarters of the authorities, comprehensive sterilization and intensification of laboratory tests and obtaining enhanced doses of vaccines available at health authorities, in addition to allowing and options for remote work in accordance with the requirements. specified.

They stated that updating the precautionary measures is a continuation of efforts regarding the regulation of government work and the governance of remote work in the federal government, and to ensure business continuity and service provision.

At the outset, Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mena Labs – Clinical Pathology Services, stressed the importance of updating the precautionary measures in the federal government, to limit the spread of epidemics in workplaces, pointing to the importance of the role of employees in implementing the instructions of health authorities and ensuring their safety. The safety of all members of the community. He stated that updating the precautionary measures in government agencies aims, in some aspects, to intensify proactive examinations to enhance the national efforts made in the country’s recovery phase, to address any mutated COVID-19 virus, and to ensure safe movement and tourism in all regions of the country.

He pointed to the role of implementing the green traffic system for the entry of all federal government agencies for employees and auditors in all emirates of the country, starting from January 3, in achieving strategic goals to limit the spread of the new Corona virus. He said, “People’s entry to public places requires that they have a health condition that shows that they are free of Covid-19 disease, that is, a “green” status on the application of the fort, and this helps to avoid infection or spread of the disease.”

It is necessary to update the precautionary measures in government agencies, all those who received the two doses of the vaccine and the supporting doses to conduct a PCR laboratory examination every 14 days, in order to ensure the continuity of their appearance in the application of the fort in green.

As for the category of employees or auditors who are excluded from vaccination, they are allowed to enter the federal authorities, provided that their character appears in the application of the fort in green, provided that they are committed to conducting a PCR laboratory examination every 7 days, in order to ensure the continuity of their appearance in the application of the fort in green.

As for unvaccinated employees or auditors, they are prevented from entering the federal authorities, as well as people whose description appears in gray in the Al-Hosn application, due to the expiry of the period specified for conducting their PCR laboratory examination.

Intensification of examinations

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, said: “The UAE has succeeded in addressing the “Covid-19″ pandemic as a result of looking ahead and constantly updating preventive and curative measures for this disease.”

He added, “Currently, with the emergence of the “Omicron” mutant and its global spread, it was necessary to update the precautionary measures and take supportive doses, because this contributes significantly to preventing severe injuries and deaths that may result from infection with the disease.”

He cautioned that infection with “Covid-19” disease does not only harm the patient, but extends to those in contact with the community that deals with him, noting that the commitment to the examination every 14 days despite obtaining the vaccination, is an important and proven measure. Sajwani stated that the intensification of laboratory tests since the emergence of the epidemic has been one of the most important means of the UAE’s success in dealing with the repercussions of the epidemic, as the examination contributed to the early detection of cases of infection and the strengthening of the epidemiological surveillance systems in the country, which helped reduce cases of infection and the number of deaths.

Fighting mutants and mutations

In turn, Dr. Mazen Zuwaihid, a consultant pulmonologist and head of the intensive care department at the American Hospital Dubai, stressed the importance of the booster or stimulating dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine to reach community immunity; These doses help a person obtain the antibodies necessary to protect against the virus’s genetic mutations and mutations, in addition to the fact that vaccination reduces the chances of infection with the virus, and even in the event of infection, the symptoms are mild and not dangerous.

He pointed out that the recommendations for taking the supporting doses were based on studies that concluded the necessity of vaccinating individuals vaccinated with the two basic doses, after 6 months after the second dose, as it helps to improve immunity to reach levels capable of protecting the body from the virus after a low memory of recognition. Over time, he pointed to the necessity of these doses, especially for the elderly aged 60 years and over, and the category of people with chronic diseases and those at risk of complications, and those aged between 50 and 59 years.

He stated that the country currently provides more than one type of “Covid-19” vaccines, and all of them are highly effective in limiting the spread of the virus, and these vaccines contain inactive or weak parts of the organism that causes the disease, or the genetic code that will create the response. The same and stimulating the immune system, indicating that the supportive and stimulating doses do not differ in their effects from the first and second doses of the vaccine, which are headache, swelling, redness and itching at the vaccination site, fatigue and may reach fever, difficulty swallowing and nausea. He stressed the importance of taking booster vaccines on the dates specified by the health authorities in the country, explaining that, according to the Dubai Health Authority, those vaccinated with two doses of vaccines: Oxford – AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik, and a dose of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine with a dose of Pfizer – Biontech, all of them. Those aged 18 years and over should receive one booster dose 6 months after the second dose, while those vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson should get a booster dose after two months.

He stated that for those who received two doses of Sinofarm and Sinovac vaccines, they should receive two booster doses 3 months after the second dose, for those aged 16 years and over.

He pointed out that the UAE assumed a great position at the regional and global levels, and was ranked among the first countries in the world to deal with the pandemic, thanks to concerted efforts from all sectors, achieving strategic balance and reaching sustainable recovery, and therefore we must all unite and continue vaccination campaigns to contribute to protecting lives. Immunizing society from the outbreak of the pandemic, reducing the number of infected cases and deaths, and fully controlling the virus.